GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of GWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of GWGH stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $7.94. 11,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. GWG has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GWG stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of GWG worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

