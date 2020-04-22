GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of GWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.
Shares of GWGH stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $7.94. 11,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. GWG has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.18.
GWG Company Profile
GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.
