GXChain Price Tops $0.40 (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005621 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. GXChain has a market cap of $25.97 million and $8.28 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bit-Z, Gate.io, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Binance, Huobi and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

