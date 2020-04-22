Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawkins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of HWKN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $369.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.79. Hawkins has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $47.94.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hawkins by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hawkins by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

