HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $29,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,871. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.82. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.