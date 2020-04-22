Head-To-Head Comparison: Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) & Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Superior Energy Services and Subsea 7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Subsea 7 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Subsea 7’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.03 -$858.11 million ($9.00) -0.53 Subsea 7 $3.66 billion 0.42 -$83.60 million $0.05 96.40

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subsea 7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% Subsea 7 -2.28% 0.30% 0.22%

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Superior Energy Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting vessels and oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations and inter-array cables, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 35 vessels; 2 vessels under construction; and 166 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

