HedgeTrade Hits 24 Hour Volume of $543,934.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $551.45 million and $543,934.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00026918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007290 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004103 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001290 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00052626 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

