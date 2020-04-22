HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (HDELY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 147,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDELY. ValuEngine lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

