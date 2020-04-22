Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Consumer Edge downgraded Hertz Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,554,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $660.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Hertz Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,285,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hertz Global in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

