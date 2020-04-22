HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Up 3.5%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 47,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,395,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.03.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HighPoint Resources by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 47,416 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

