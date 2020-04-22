Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,903. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

