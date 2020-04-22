HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,020 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 67,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 63,622 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in HP by 49.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 231,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 76,611 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after buying an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $77,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. 12,229,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,703,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.