Huami (NYSE:HMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

HMI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.32. 166,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,650. Huami has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huami by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Huami by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,677 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Huami by 784.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 560,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 497,021 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Huami by 565,235.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 463,493 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Huami by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 220,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

