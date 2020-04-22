Huami (NYSE:HMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.
HMI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.32. 166,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,650. Huami has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Huami
Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.
