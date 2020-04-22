Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 633,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $8.31 on Wednesday, hitting $367.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

