Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $3.83

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $852.47 million and $259.43 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $3.83 or 0.00053859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, DDEX and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.93 or 0.04627451 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014041 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010279 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,668,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

