IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at SunTrust Banks

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of IBERIABANK from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.20.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 329,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,272,000 after buying an additional 66,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.