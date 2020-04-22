Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:IDRA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 271,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,843. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.41). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $30,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 207,012 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

