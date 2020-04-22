Ignition Hits Market Capitalization of $45,533.65 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $45,533.65 and $28.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033591 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00045083 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,189.64 or 1.01315728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00062713 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000107 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,297,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,188 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

