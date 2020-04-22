Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Illumina by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after buying an additional 829,865 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after buying an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $818,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.24.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,166. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

