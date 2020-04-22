Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides a wide range of financial products and services to corporate clients and millions of individual customers. It provides services through outlets across China, overseas subsidiaries and a global network of correspondent banks as well as Internet Banking, Telephone Banking and self-service banking. It provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, and other financial services worldwide. Its personal banking segment provides personal joint account for fixed deposit or current deposit, personal loan, personal insurance, card business, personal wealth management services, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. Its corporate segment provides financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:IDCBY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 142,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,887. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.84.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

