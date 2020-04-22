Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Short Interest Down 12.9% in March

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the March 15th total of 1,711,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $41,450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 285,168 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 596,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,741 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $11,359,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 668.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGVT stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,020. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.02% and a net margin of 14.21%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ingevity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

