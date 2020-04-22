Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingles Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.77. 88,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

