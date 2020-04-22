InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given $33.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $33.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InMode an industry rank of 28 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 33,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,391. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $783.66 million and a P/E ratio of 13.98.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. InMode had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of InMode by 582.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $2,155,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,317,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

