Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) Receives “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) in a research note released on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

