Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 6,022,800 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

In other Inovalon news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 796,782 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Inovalon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,473,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inovalon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Inovalon by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after buying an additional 893,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INOV stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. 424,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

