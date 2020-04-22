Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,752.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $2,752.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.93 or 0.04627451 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014041 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010279 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003342 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

