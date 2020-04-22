Integrafin (LON:IHP) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Integrafin from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Integrafin alerts:

Shares of Integrafin stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 454 ($5.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,384 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 430.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 430.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52. Integrafin has a one year low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 530 ($6.97).

In other news, insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09), for a total value of £39,355,000 ($51,769,271.24). Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 248,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62), for a total value of £1,248,762.89 ($1,642,676.78). Insiders have sold 17,349,758 shares of company stock worth $8,149,375,784 over the last ninety days.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.