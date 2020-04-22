Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. 126,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.