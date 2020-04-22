Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IPG. Cfra increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,053,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

