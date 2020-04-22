Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives $21.29 Average PT from Analysts

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

XENT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,487,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 97,386 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,765 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 269,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,381 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. 241,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.36. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

