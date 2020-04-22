Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.31. Invesco DB Oil Fund shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 390,631 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 472.1% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 280,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

