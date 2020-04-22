Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,913,000 after acquiring an additional 183,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 234,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,683,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,632,445. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day moving average is $205.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

