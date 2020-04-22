Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,883,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,683,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,632,445. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.