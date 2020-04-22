Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.97. 40,038,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,384,676. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

