Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Position Lifted by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises 4.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 26,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,559. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

