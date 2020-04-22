Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ: ETRN) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/15/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/9/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/8/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/7/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,282,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,923. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,476.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 148,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.