Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 1,525 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,842,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,910,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

