Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $273,719,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 237.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after acquiring an additional 817,877 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 606.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 567,426 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,529,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,820. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

