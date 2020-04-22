Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Shares of MPW traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. 5,230,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,237. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

