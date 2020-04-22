Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 9,624,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,919,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.