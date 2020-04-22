Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $617,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 77,251,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,427,120. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

