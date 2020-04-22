Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,950,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,094,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.46. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

