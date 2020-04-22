Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $9.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,826. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

