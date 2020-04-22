Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 1,100 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 314,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. 3,545,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

