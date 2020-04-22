Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 2,400 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 1.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after purchasing an additional 784,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $5.12 on Tuesday, reaching $152.67. 4,243,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,910. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

