Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $41,000 Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $594.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

