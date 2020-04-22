Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 854 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,234% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

NYSE:FF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 247,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.33. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 21.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from FutureFuel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 4,909.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

