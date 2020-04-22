Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,220 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average daily volume of 677 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RESI shares. ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 93,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $800,066.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 332,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,330. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RESI traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,478. Front Yard Residential has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $626.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.