Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,220 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average daily volume of 677 call options.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RESI shares. ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 93,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $800,066.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 332,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,330. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:RESI traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,478. Front Yard Residential has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $626.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.
Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.
About Front Yard Residential
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.
Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.