Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,887 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 672% compared to the average daily volume of 374 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

MBIA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,330. MBIA has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $604.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.12). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,793,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 428,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 712,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 565,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 101,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

