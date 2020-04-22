iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $2.23. iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 55,563,123 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

