iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 21.1% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $106,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 423,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

IEF traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.03. 3,168,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average is $114.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.27 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

